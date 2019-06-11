Limerick trio selected on first ever Irish international wheelchair hurling squad

A Limerick trio have been unveiled on the first ever Irish international wheelchair hurling squad.

The 12-man panel will travel to take part in the 2019 European Para Games Floorball International event that takes place in Breda, The Netherlands, from June 27-29.

Limerick Paralympian James McCarthy is the vice-captain and joined in the panel by locals Maurice Noonan and Gary O’Halloran.

Floorball is a game that is being considered for addition to the list of sports in the Paralympics and differs chiefly from wheelchair hurling in that players cannot rise the ball.

As well as representing Ireland in the Floorball international, the GAA team will also host a wheelchair hurling demonstration during their stay.

The GAA team will represent Ireland in competition against Floorball teams from Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Morocco, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland and United States.

The team is sponsored MyClubShop.ie, owned by long-standing wheelchair hurling sponsor Martin Donnelly.

“Thanks to the work of the GAA For All committee there is a programme in place to make our games as inclusive as possible. Wheelchair hurling is a skillful game that lives up to the motto of the GAA being a place Where We All Belong and is really going from strength to strength. Through this invitation to play in Breda we have a chance to acknowledge some of our very best players with the opportunity to not only compete at a very high level but to represent their country in doing so," said GAA President John Horan at today's launch in Croke Park.

Squad: Pat Carty, Stephen Melvin, Aidan Hynes (both Sligo), James McCarthy, Maurice Noonan, Gary O’Halloran (all Limerick), Lorcan Molloy, Seán Bennett, Patrick Tobin (all Laois), Conn Nagle, Pat Lewis, Peadar Heffron (all Antrim).