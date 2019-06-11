Limerick's U14 footballers set for All-Ireland semi final

Limerick U 14 Ladies Footballers will play in the semi final of the All Ireland Silver series v Roscommon on Saturday at 2.45pm in St Rynaghs, Banagher, Co Offaly. This squad under the management of John McNamara, Breda McGuinness, John Quane and Bridget Meehan have been very competitive against several other county teams when they competed in the various stages of the revamped Munster and National U14 competition.

Most recently they won the All Ireland Quarter Final when defeating Donegal 1-16 to 2-5. Led by captain Clare Kiely (Monaleen) the girls will be hoping to reach the All Ireland Final against either Tipperary or Wexford. With representation from 12 different Limerick clubs big Limerick support can be expected in Banagher on Saturday !