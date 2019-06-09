Limerick's William O'Connor comes up just short in World Cup of Darts glory bid

LIMERICK'S William O'Connor and his partner Steve Lennon, from Carlow, came up just short in their bid to claim an historic first PDC BetVictor World Cup of Darts title in Germany on Sunday night.

Thirty two-year-old Cappamore man O'Connor and his Republic of Ireland team mate Lennon lost out 3-1 to the Scottish duo and number two seeds of Peter Wright and Gary Anderson in the decider.

No Irish pairing had gone beyond the last 16 stage of the competition prior to this weekend, so it proved to be a memorable tournament for the Irish duo.

Steve Lennon gave Ireland the lead in the final with a 4-2 defeat of Anderson in the opening Singles tie.

Peter Wright levelled the final with a 4-2 win over O'Connor in their Singles match, reeling off three straight legs from 2-1 down.

Scotland then claimed a 4-0 whitewash win in the doubles to move 2-1 up overall. Wright then defeated Lennon in the reverse singles to claim the title.

Earlier, carpenter O'Connor and partner Lennon stunned the fancied Dutch duo, which included reigning world champion Michael van Gerwen, in the semi-finals on a 2-1 scoreline on Sunday evening.

The Dutch pair of van Gerwen and Jermaine Wattimena had been the favourites as they sought a fifth World Cup win for their nation, and Van Gerwen had set them on the path to victory with a 4-3 win over Lennon in the opening Singles tie.

However, O'Connor was superb in a 4-1 defeat of Wattimena before the pair produced a sensational 4-0 whitewash win in the Doubles decider.

William O'Connor took the semi-final into a Doubles decider with a 4-1 defeat of Jermaine Wattimena in the second Singles match of the tie.

O'Connor took the opening three legs without reply, including a 13-darter in the third, before Wattimena finished 64 to hit back, but double two sealed victory for the Irish ace.

They maintained that momentum in the Doubles decider, with O'Connor's 174 setting up Lennon for a brilliant 131 checkout in the opening leg.

Double 18 moved Ireland two legs up before Lennon then fired in a 128 finish to open up a 3-0 lead, with the youngster landing a 180 before O'Connor's tops secured a huge result for Ireland.

Ireland also defeated Austria in the quarter-final, having beaten the fancied English pair, the number one ranked team of Rob Cross and Michael Smith in Saturday evening's last 16 clash.