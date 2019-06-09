What lies ahead for Limerick hurlers in Munster and All-Ireland SHC with permutations aplenty

LIMERICK'S 18-point Munster SHC victory over Clare all but confirms that the All-Ireland champions are to continue on their title defence into July.

But the permutations are plentiful.

Next up for Limerick is a trip to Thurles next Sunday (2pm) to play undefeated Tipperary in the final round of Munster SHC group games.

Win, lose or draw, Limerick will pretty much finish in the top three in the final provincial league table and continue into the All-Ireland series. It would take a big Limerick defeat to Tipperary and a big Clare win over Cork to see the Liam MacCarthy Cup holders exit.

Were Limerick to reach the Munster final against Tipperary or Cork it would take place in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday June 30. Victory in the provincial final would see Limerick into a July 27/28 All-Ireland semi final, while defeat in the Munster final would send Limerick into a July 13/14 All-Ireland quarter final.

Were Limerick to finish in third place in the Munster SHC, as they did last year, they would advance to play away to the Joe McDonagh Cup runners-up on July 6/7 in a preliminary All-Ireland SHC quarter final - most likely the Eddie Brennan managed Laois in Portlaoise or the Joe Quaid managed Westmeath in Mullingar.

If Limerick go this route, they would be seeking to advance to a July 13/14 All-Ireland SHC quarter final, most likely against the beaten Leinster SHC finalist.

