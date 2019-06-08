Limerick minors must lower Clare's 'Banner' to stay alive

“WE are definitely alive,” stressed Limerick minor hurling manager Diarmuid Mullins ahead of round three against Clare this Sunday. Limerick have two draws to-date, while Clare come to the LIT Gaelic Grounds with two wins.

“We would like to think that if we perform well, we can win the game and we are going out to win every game,” said Mullins ahead his side drew with Waterford in Walsh Park.

Clare have impressed in wins over Waterford and Tipperary but Mullins will focus on Limerick more then their opponents.

“We have to concentrate on ourselves - we have home advantage and I thought we played well in the Gaelic Grounds against Cork so we just have to play well the next day and get two points and it will probably come down to ourselves and Tipperary on the last day,” outlined Mullins.

Limerick have had spell of dominance in both games to-date but also fade for spells and management are aware that consistency is needed.

“Overall we have passages of really good stuff and then we have passages with a lull and that is what we need to try and iron out and that will be the trick this week,” accepted the Limerick manager.

While still searching for a first win, Mullins speak loud in praise of the character of his young teenagers.

“It speaks a lot for the attitude and heart of our team that when Waterford got a score to nudge ahead with only a minute to go that we won the puckout and won a free and Cathal showed great nerve to split the posts,” recalled Mullins, who is joined in the backroom team by coaches Richie Flannery, John Meskell and Tommy Quaid.

“Today we maybe tried to play too perfect in terms of some of the ball going into our forward line. We have seen enough in the first two games that if we can get a full performance from the lads we will have a good chance against Clare and against Tipperary,” outlined Mullins, who is in his first year at the helm of the county minor side.