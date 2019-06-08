National Football Exhibition comes to UL

THE National Football Exhibition is visiting the University of Limerick later this month. The Exhibition will be open to the public at UL Sports Arena from next Thursday, June 13 and will run until Sunday, June 30.

In order to promote the UEFA European Championships coming to Dublin in 2020 - with four games set to be played at Aviva Stadium - the FAI, Dublin City Council and The Department of Sport joined forces to create a National Football Exhibition.

The Exhibition provides free access to anyone interested in learning about 60 years of the tournament, reliving some golden Irish footballing memories, discovering rare memorabilia, programmes, jerseys and artefacts, and having fun with the interactive stations and photo-booth.

The exhibition is made up of six zones, with each zone designed to give you an overview of the various different aspects of football in Ireland, the impact this has around the country, some of your favourite and most memorable National and International moments and a look at some of the most iconic moments over the last 60 years of the EUROs. The zones will be made up of memorabilia displays and interactive stations with videos, quizzes and an opportunity to step up to the mic and record your own commentary.

The Exhibition is free and the Exhibition App is available to download from the App Store or Google Play Store with an audio tour and additional information.