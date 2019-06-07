Limerick Captain set to welcome Europe’s best golfers to Lahinch

A LIMERICK woman is looking forward to welcoming the European Tour’s top golfers to the upcoming Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch Golf Club. Helena Tiernan, originally from Mungret and now living in Monaleen, is the Lady Captain at Lahinch Golf Club this year.

The famed Co Clare links will play host to a star-studded field at the Irish Open from July 4 to 7, including the likes of John Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Shane Lowry, Ian Poulter, Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell.

In her role as Lady Captain of Lahinch, Helena Tiernan and Captain Eamon Foley will get to tee it up alongside the European Tour’s top professionals in the Pro Am, the tradition eve of tournament event.

Helena Tiernan, a partner in Tiernan Sheahan Chartered Accountants in Limerick is married to Pat Tiernan, of Pat Tiernan Motors on the Ballysimon Motors.

Helena Tiernan said: “I have been a golfer for 20-odd years, I am also a member in Limerick Golf Club.

“I joined Lahinch in 2008 and joined committee in 2013. For 2014 to 2016 I was chair of finance on the council committee.

“I enjoy golf, I love it. There is a great social atmosphere to it. I love Lahinch and the whole scene there.

“I enjoy a fourball with some of my pals. We have a bit of craic, that is what it is all about. It is a welcoming club.

“Lahinch is a small country village, you have the golf course, you can go swimming, walk the beach, go to the Cliffs of Moher. There is a myriad of things to do. There is a cosmopolitan feel to it. There is a huge amount of visitors from all over the world.

“The organisation at the golf club is great with Paddy Keane and the team he has around him, both on the golf course and in the shop. We have a fab team. They are fantastic. The support that is there is first class.

“It was fantastic excitement when it was confirmed Lahinch would host the Irish Open this year. The other great excitement has been the announcement of the players” admitted the Lady Captain

“We all like the Tiger Woods' and the Rory McIlroy's and the Phil Mickelsons, but they are not the be-all-and-end-all either.

“I think the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, John Rahm, our own Shane Lowry, seeing Padraig Harrington in Lahinch - I remember following him playing in the 'South' final all those years ago - it will be fantastic to see them playing in Lahinch. It will be magical” Tiernan added, as she prepares to take part in the traditional Pro-Am.

“The facilities and the course is going to be fantastic. Once we found out the tournament was going to be here, the whole drive was to have the course in its peak condition for the start of July.

“A mini village is already starting to come to fruition. There will be a carnival atmosphere, as much a party and a bit of craic as only the Irish can do.

“I’m going to be busy during the week, but really looking forward to it.

“Paul McGinley, the tournament host, has been magnificent. He has made a huge effort. We have got a wonderful field” Tiernan continued.

“We would hope the weather is dry, but we would hope to get a bit of wind to test the pros. The last thing we need is a balmy four days in July which we rarely get, but we want a bit of wind. It would be wonderful to profile the place in a positive light.

“The fact the Irish Open on over the 4th of July weekend is absolutely wonderful. The Golf Channel's exposure in the US is absolutely massive. Lahinch is at its capacity really in terms of number of golfers. We have plenty of golfers, but it is just giving it a wider exposure.”