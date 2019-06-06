Betting: Intrepid has the heart to prevail in the Belmont Stakes

THE 151st running of the Belmont Stakes takes place this Saturday, June 8, at Belmont, New York (11.37pm Irish time). The $1.5 million Grade 1 Belmont Stakes is the longest of the three American Triple Crown races at 12 furlongs.

There will be no Triple Crown winner this year in the US, as Kentucky Derby winner Country House did not run in the Preakness Stakes.

The Belmont Stakes is also known as ‘The Run for the Carnations’ because the winning horse is draped with a blanket of white carnations after the race.

Nine contenders are scheduled to contest the one and a half mile contest around Belmont’s dirt track.

The betting market for Saturday’s big race is headed by Kentucky Derby third placed Tacitus at 6/4, with War of Will, winner of the Preakness Stakes, close behind at 7/4. Everfast is next best at 8/1.

However, for punters looking for a bit of each-way value, the Todd Pletcher-trained Intrepid Heart makes plenty of appeal.

Despite stumbling at the start of his last race at Belmont Park, he rallied to finish third. At 16/1 for Saturday’s big race, he represents a decent each way bet.

