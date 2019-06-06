Adare to host a Greyhound owners walk

LIMERICK greyhound owners are to gather this Sunday in Adare as part of the Great Global Greyhound Walk event. Sunday sees greyhound owners from all over the World take part in a dog walking event that aims to promote the benefits of retired racing greyhounds as pets.

A number of volunteers for the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust, a registered charity that was established and is operated by the Irish Greyhound Board, have organised the walks on June 9.

The walk is free to attend and is open to all members of the public, whether they own a greyhound or not.

The Adare walks starts on the main street, opposite the Heritage Centre, at 10am.

“Greyhounds make for excellent pets and have an uncanny ability to transition to the family couch with ease. They are best known as couch potatoes, needing very little exercise or special diet. With greater public awareness, we can ensure these prized athletes get the retirement they deserve and equally bring happiness to many people’s lives,” outlined Welfare Manager with the Irish Greyhound Board, Barry Coleman.

“Events like these allow people to get close to a greyhound, often for the first time. We’d encourage one and all to come along to one of these walks on June 9,” said Coleman.

The Irish Greyhound Board, together with greyhound owners, contributed €212,000 of the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust’s total income of €242,000 in 2018. The Trust provides financial assistance to private re-homing agencies in Limerick, as well as Clare, Tipperary, Kerry and Belfast.

On the track there were four finals in Limerick Greyhound Stadium last Saturday.

The highlight was the Greyhound and Petworld Golden Muzzle A1 550.

Victory went to Killaheen Queen for Fintan McNamara of Ardagh. The winner was three and a half lengths clear in a time of 30.02. Beaten into second was Milesian Wave for Patrick Conlon of Kilrush, while in third was Toast of Cabra for Donal Healy and Michael Daly of Kerry.

The Peter Magnone Memorial A3 525 final was won in 28.60 by Gower Jet for Anna Carey of Cooraclare, Co Clare. The winner was five lengths clear of Fernhill Rosie on the line. The second greyhound home was trained and owned by Pat Curtin in Mountshannon. Third was Hows The Head for Dominic Lipper and Richard Phelan and trainer Denis O’Malley.

The Michael Meaney Memorial Coursing Bred 350 final was won by Trevor O’Connell of Abbeydorney with Optimistic Jack. The winner’s time was 19.06. A length back in second was Kyletaun Hero for Joe William of Rathkeale, while in third was Pride and Joy for Patrick Naughton.

The fourth final was a 525, which was won in 28.94 by Mohane Dandy for Cormac Davern of Bruff. The winner had three and three quarters length to spare on the line. Second was Lissatouk Ben for Timothy Keane of Shannon.

Susan Hayes of Oola was another local winner – Orlando Breeze winning the A2 525 in 29.16. The winner had three and three quarter lengths to spare on the line. Second was Abbey Storm for Mike Corry of Ennis.

