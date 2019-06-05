Limerick athletes to the fore at All-Ireland Schools Track and Field Championships

Held in Tullamore and featuring 122 events, there was some great performances by Limerick athletes at the Irish Life Health All-Ireland Schools Track and Field Championships with many bringing home coveted national medals.

At Minor Victoria Amiadamen (Castletroy College) was 2nd in both the 100m (12.77) and Long Jump (5.12 M). Josh Boland (Castletroy College) took Silver in the 75m hurdles (11.28) while Castletroy College won the 4x100m relay in 49.07.

At Junior Sarah Butler (Laurel Hill) took Bronze in the 800m in 2:21.53 with Maria Campbell (Crescent Comprehensive) 5th in 2:25:58. Geoffrey Joy-O’Regan (John the Baptist CS) took Gold in the High Jump clearing 1:96 M while Callum Keating (Hazelwood) won the 4kg Shot Putt with 15.61 M.

In Intermediate Castletroy College were 2nd in the boys 4x100m relay in 45.24. Diro Lawal (also Castletroy) was 3rd in a very close 200m in 22:13, Jack O’Connor took Bronze for Ard scoil Ris in the 400m in 51.24 with Rory Prenderville (John the Baptist CS) 5th in 51.37. Megan Lenihan took Gold for Hazelwood in the 1kg Discus with a throw of 34.75 M. Caitlín Kennedy (John the Baptist CS) was 2nd in the High Jump clearing 1.60 M. St Mary’s AC member Laura Frawley won Gold for her school (St Mary’s Charleville) winning the Long Jump in 5.87 M.

Sophie Meredith (SMI Newcastlewest) again showed her class to win the Senior Long Jump in 6.08 M.