Limerick basketball sides seeded for new look Men's Division One season

The Men’s Division One live draw took place at today at the National Basketball Arena to decide the final group placings for the 2019/20 national league season. Teams were seeded as per their points gained in the previous season. The top four and the bottom four teams were seeded in order to avoid them being drawn in the same pool.

The Division has been split into 'Blue and White' sections with Limerick Celtics and UL Eagles drawn in the 'Blue' group. LIT, the third Limerick side to enter a team, will play their regular season games in the White group. Celtics and UL will be up against last season's number one seed Neptune, while LIT will face the number two seed, Ballincollig of Cork.

The final placings are as follows: