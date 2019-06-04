Munster confirm former English rugby international as new Forwards Coach

MUNSTER rugby has confirmed Graham Rowntree will join the province as Forwards Coach on completion of his duties with Georgia Rugby in the Rugby World Cup.

A highly experienced coach with a wealth of experience at Test level and across the Premiership, Rowntree, who is currently forwards coach for Georgia Rugby, has signed with Munster until June 2022.

“I’m delighted to be joining such a prestigious club. Although fully committed to Georgia until the end of the World Cup, I’m really looking forward to working with Johann and his team," said Rowntree.

Having managed and coached elite players at Premiership and international level, Rowntree was assistant coach on the 2009, 2013 and 2017 British and Irish Lions Tours.

He held the roles of assistant coach and forwards coach with England Rugby over a seven-year period, and has previously worked as forwards coach with Premiership sides Harlequins and Leicester Tigers.

“We are really pleased to have secured Graham in such a timely manner. The Professional Game Board and Johann have been tirelessly working on our coaching appointments for the past month and to secure a coach of Graham’s calibre is a credit to the work going on behind the scenes," said Acting CEO Philip Quinn.

“We believe Graham is a fantastic appointment for the province as he brings a wealth of experience from an extensive list of top-level coaching positions, and will add further value to our coaching ticket. We understand there is more work to be done on the coaching front, and we will continue in our search for experienced coaches to join Johann and the province," said Quinn.