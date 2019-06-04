Limerick boxers to take on Irish Defence Forces team

Limerick Boxing's County board will, this Sunday June 9, hold a senior/elite boxing show versus the formidable Irish Defense Forces team. There will be 9 representative matches and 4 support bouts.

The defense forces are in training camps leading to the upcoming World military games and will travel with a very strong team,but the Limerick side will include former Elite champs Martin Kennan and Myles Casey, national under 22 champion Kevin Sheehy, European junior champion Jason Harty and World junior silver medalist Eamar Coughlan from Riverstown in Cork who will act as a guest fighter for the limerick side.



Coughlan's fight with former Elite champion Ross Hickey will be an eagerly awaited clash at welterweight as will the heavyweight battle between current Irish under 22 champ Kevin Sheehy against the reigning National Senior Champion Danny O Brien,

The pick of the support bouts pits former European gold medal winner Edward Donovan against current Elite champion Gabriel Dossen

The show is being held at Southside boxing academy, Action starts at 1pm Admission is 10 euros on the door.