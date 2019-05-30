Jon Rahm confirmed for Irish Open visit

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open have today announced that 2017 Irish Open Champion, Jon Rahm, will travel to Lahinch in July to compete in this year’s tournament.

This will be Rahm's first time to play golf along the west coast of Ireland and the World Number 11 joins a star-studded field including Tommy Fleetwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Shane Lowry, Ian Poulter, Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell among many other at Lahinch Golf Club from 4-7 July.

This latest announcement comes on the back of confirmation that Irish Olympian & Waterford native, Seamus Power, will make his first appearance on home soil in six years after receiving an invitation to play in this year’s DDF Irish Open from the main sponsor, Dubai Duty Free.

There is a very strong ‘Field’ assembling for this year’s tournament and it promises to be a week to remember for the entire region and county.