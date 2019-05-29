Limerick club duo named in Irish 7s squad for Paris

Off the back of a 6th Place finish at the London 7s, the Ireland Men’s 7s head to the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Paris, which takes place at Stade Jean-Bouin, home of StadeFrançais this weekend. With the Rugby Europe Olympic Qualifiers taking place on the July 13 and 14, Director of Ireland Sevens, Anthony Eddy has made four changes to the squad that were involved in Twickenham as he looks to give players more experience against the world’s top teams.

He includes two new caps in Old Belvedere’s Peter Maher and Old Wesley’s Cormac (Izzy) Izuchukwu, and they have joined up with the squad in Paris along with Shane Dalyand Greg O’Shea.

Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy, Adam Leavy and Mark Roche all returned home after London.

Ireland are drawn in Pool A with Argentina, England and Fiji.

Ahead of the tournament, Eddy said;

"The players put in a good showing last weekend in London and it gives us a good idea of where we are at as a group.

With the main focus at the moment being Olympic Qualification, this weekend in Paris is another good opportunity for the players to test themselves against the top nations in World Rugby."

IRELAND MEN'S SEVENS Squad (HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series – Paris 7s, Stade Jean-Bouin, Paris, Saturday, June 1st & Sunday, June 2nd):

Jack Daly (Garryowen/Munster)

Shane Daly (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Billy Dardis (UCD) Captain

Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne)

Cormac (Izzy) Izuchukwu (Old Wesley)*

Jack Kelly (Dublin University/Leinster)

Hugo Lennox (Clontarf)

Harry McNulty (UCD)

Peter Maher (Old Belvedere)*

Mick McGrath (Clontarf)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College)

Greg O’Shea (Shannon)

Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne)

Denotes uncapped at this level*

IRELAND MEN'S SEVENS Fixtures:

Paris 7s - Pool A:

Saturday, June 1:

Ireland v Argentina - 12.28pm (local time) / 11.28am (Irish time)

Ireland v England – 3.54pm (local time) / 2.54pm (Irish time)

Ireland v Fiji, 7.42pm (local time) / 6.42pm (Irish time)

Sunday, June 2:

Play-Offs

The Paris 7s will be broadcast on Sky Sports Arena this weekend , while World Rugby will offer streaming in non geo-blocked locations: www.worldrugby.org/sevens- series/where-can-i-watch