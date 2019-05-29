Limerick and Offaly meet in opening game of new U20 Football Liam O'Connor Cup

LIMERICK play Offaly in the Liam O'Connor Cup this Wednesday evening.

The round one game in the Inter County U20 Football Development League takes place in Tullamore at 7.30 this May 29.

Limerick will also have games against Wicklow (Saturday June 8), Clare (Wednesday June 12) and Westmeath (Saturday June 15) in this Liam O'Connor Cup competition in preparation for the Munster U20 Football Championship, where Limerick play Tipperary in Semple Stadium, Thurles on July 2.

The new U20 Football Development Leagues are designed to aid development by giving each county a number of league games in advance of the knock-out provincial championship. The top team in the group will be seemed the winner.

This 2019 Limerick U20 panel are managed by Jerry O Sullivan with coach-selectors; Ger O'Callaghan, Stephen Kelly and Sean Holmes. Conor Shannon is the strength and conditioning coach, with John Sheehy (kitman), Angela Hogan (physio) and David McGuinness (liaison officer).

LIMERICK PANEL: Lee Woulfe, Brian Foley, Niall McAulliffe, Ronan St John (all Newcastle West), Noel Callanan, Kevin Guinea and John Hayes (all St Kierans), James Garvey, Jack Coyne, Eoin Ryan and Shane Barry (all Mungret), DJ Stack, Dylan Quirke and John Ford (all Fr Caseys), Jack Fitzgearld and Darragh Lane (both Adare), Cian Walsh and Darragh Woulfe (both St Senans), Dubhan O'Grady and Jack Downey (both Oola), Reubhan McCarthy and Christy O'Hagan (both Na Pairsaigh), Barry Coleman and Adam Shanagher (both Rathkeale), Jamie Hickey and James Pomeroy (both Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Cillian Ferris and Jason Daly (both Ballysteen), James Molyneaux (Dromcollogher-Broadford), James Cummins (Galbally), Karol Moloney (Crecora-Manister), Tim Lyons (Croom), Calvin Moran (St Patricks), Jamie Fitzgearld (Glin), Shane Bradshaw (Pallasgreen).