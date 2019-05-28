Limerick club stars named in Irish 20s squad for World Cup
Ireland U20 Head Coach Noel McNamara has confirmed the 28-man squad to travel to Argentina tomorrow ahead of the U20 World Championships kicking off on the 4th of June,
The side, sponsored by PwC, will be captained by UCD and Leinster’s Charlie Ryan, with Shannon and Munster scrum-half Craig Casey named as vice-captain. The Munster contracted number nine leads an eight strong Munster contingent (3 Forwards 5 Backs) with Shannon, Garryowen and Young Munster all boasting at least one member on the plane.
The 2019 installment of the U20 World Championships take place from the 4th – 22nd of June, with Ireland playing their Pool B games in Santa Fe at the Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada. The play-off games will take place in Rosario between the Racecourse Stadium and Club Old Resian.
Ireland share Pool B with Australia, England and Italy and will face Six Nations rivals England on the opening day of the tournament.
The 28-man squad contains 7 uncapped players with Declan Adamson, Thomas Ahern, Azur Allison, Ciaran Booth and Charlie Ward named in the forwards and Iwan Hughes and Stewart Moore in the backs.
Ireland U20 Squad (World Rugby U20 Championship 2019)
Forwards
Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster) *
Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster) *
Azur Allison (Ballymena/Ulster) *
Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)
Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby) *
Tom Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)
John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)
David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)
John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)
Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)
Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) Captain
Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)
Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster) *
Ronan Watters (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)
Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)
Backs
Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster) Vice-Captain
Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)
Cormac Foley (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)
Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster)
Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)
Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch/Ulster) *
Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)
Stewart Moore (Malone/Ulster) *
Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)
Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)
Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)
Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)
*Denotes uncapped at this level
Unavailable due to injury
Harry Byrne
Brian Deeny
David Hawkshaw
Martin Moloney
Scott Penny
Conor Phillips
Ireland U20 World Rugby U20 Championships Fixtures
Pool A
England v Ireland
Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada, Santa Fe
Tuesday 4th June 2019KO: 15:30 (local) / 19:30 (Irish)
Australia v Ireland
Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada, Santa Fe
Sunday 8th June, 2019
KO: 10:30 (local) / 14:30 (Irish)
Italy v Ireland
Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada, Santa Fe
Saturday 12th June, 2019
KO: 10:30 (local) / 14:30 (Irish)
Semi-Finals / Play-Offs
Racecourse Stadium, Rosario OR Club Old Resian, Rosario
Monday 17th June 2019
Finals Day
Racecourse Stadium, Rosario / Club Old Resian, Rosario
Sunday 22nd June 2019
Broadcast Information
Ireland's games will be shown live on Eir Sport in the Republic of Ireland, with ITV holding UK TV rights. If games are not shown live on TV, they will be streamed via World Rugby Online Channels.
