Limerick GAA reveal match and train ticket deal for Limerick v Waterford Munster SHC tie

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed details of a special combo deal for train and match tickets for Sunday's Munster SHC tie between Limerick and Waterford.

Walsh Park in Waterford City hosts the tie, which has a 2pm start with a 12noon minor hurling curtain-raiser between the same counties.

The ground has an 11,046 capacity and the game will be live on RTE television's The Sunday Game.

Limerick GAA is running an Irish Rail train from Limerick Colbert Station to Waterford Train Station for Sunday's game.

The train will depart Colbert Station in Limerick at 8.15am and arrive in Waterford at 10.20am. Afterwards, the train will depart Waterford at 5.35pm and arrive back in Limerick at 7.35pm.

Train tickets cost of €45 and the new special train-terrace ticket deal costs €60.

The new combo deal will go only be available online and will go on sale from 1pm on www.limerickgaa.ie