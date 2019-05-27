Horse Racing News: Michael Hourigan's Humm Baby wins in Tipperary

Patrickswell trainer Michael Hourigan was among the winners at Tipperary on Thursday as his useful mare Humm Baby defied the lack of a recent run to win the Go Racing Student Society Handicap Hurdle in good style. The mount of champion jockey Paul Townend, the seven-year-old was switched off towards the rear of the field before showing a smart turn of foot and finishing off strongly to get the better of Sweet Home Chicago at odds of 6/1.

Other Racing News

Curragh Racecourse redevelopment officially opened by An Taoiseach and HH The Aga Khan

The new Curragh Racecourse was officially opened on Sunday by An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar and His Highness The Aga Khan. The centrepiece of the redeveloped racecourse is The Aga Khan Stand which can cater for up to 6,000 people over four levels. Thousands of people attended the Grand Opening Weekend which marked the historic opening of the new Curragh Racecourse. The two year, multi-million-euro redevelopment includes the spectacular new The Aga Khan Stand, refurbished stable yards and parade ring and bespoke facilities including conference capabilities and restaurants. In addition, the gallops which are located across the Curragh plains have also been upgraded. The Aga Khan Stand’s striking 7,000 square metre roof can be seen from across the Curragh and provides valuable shelter for racegoers during inclement weather. There is also spectacular in-door and sheltered vantage points looking straight onto the track. The historic Queen’s Room, which was relocated as a standalone feature and reassembled block by block from the old stand, is a stunning feature that overlooks the large parade ring.

Commenting on the opening, An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar said: “The Curragh has always played an important part in the story of our country and, thanks to this new development, we can be confident that it will play an important role in our future as well. The Curragh has gained much more than a new stand. This is a complete redevelopment which will match the best in the world. I would like to congratulate everyone involved in this two-year project. Irish racing fans have long been able to see some of the very best racehorses in the world compete here. Now, thanks to this development, the facilities on this side of the running rail will match the action on the track.”

Nominations open for 2019 Irish Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2019 Irish Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards and can be made online atwww.studandstablestaffawards. ie. The awards encompass 10 categories which carry prizemoney of over €80,000. 2019 marks the fifth year of Godolphin’s sponsorship of the Irish Stud and Stable Staff Awards which will take place at The Curragh Racecourse on Tuesday October 29. Godolphin, the global racing stable founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is the principal sponsor of the Irish Stud and Stable Staff Awards in association with the Irish Stablestaff Association, the Racing Post and Horse Racing Ireland. Godolphin also sponsors the equivalent Stud and Stable Staff Awards in America, Australia, Britain and France. Sandra Hughes, Godolphin’s Irish Stud and Stable Staff Awards Ambassador will be visiting racing yards and stud farms and attending race meetings and bloodstock sales to encourage as many nominations as possible. In addition to nominating online, every trainer, breeder and point-to-point handler will receive a nomination form. Nomination forms are also available from Horse Racing Ireland’s Head Office at Ballymany, Newbridge, County Kildare. Bernard Caldwell from the Irish Stablestaff Association (ISSA) and his colleagues will be distributing nomination forms at upcoming race meetings. The nomination form is also available to download from www.studandstablestaffawards. ie. Nominations are open until Monday June 24 and must be completed online or returned to the Marketing Department in Horse Racing Ireland by 5pm that day.

Upcoming Fixtures

Ballinrobe - Monday, May 27 (First Race 5.45)

Ballinrobe - Tuesday, May 28 (First Race 5.30)

Gowran Park - Wednesday, May 29 (First Race 5.15)

Fairyhouse - Thursday, May 30 (First Race 5.15)

Limerick - Thursday, May 30 (First Race 4.55)

Down Royal - Friday, May 31 (First Race 5.25)

Tramore - Friday, May 31 (First Race 5.35)

Tramore - Saturday, June 1 (First Race 1.15)

Navan - Saturday, June 1 (First Race 12.35)

Kilbeggan - Sunday, June 2 (First Race 2.00)

Listowel - Sunday, June 2 (First Race 1.45)