Local athletes to fore in Great Limerick Run Marathon results

The Great Limerick Run Marathon and Half-Marathon both served as Munster Championships this year and results have been published. In the women’s marathon, Eileen Reeves of Dooneen AC won silver in the O45 category and Jean Costello of Limerick Country Club won bronze.

In the men’s team events, Joe O’Brien, Dermot Power, and Dermot Kearns of Dooneen AC won gold in the team event and Limerick Ac’s team won silver – their team consisted of Aaron Gallagher, Mike Lynch and Tom Shanahan. Individual medals also went to Dermot Kearns of Dooneen AC who won bronze in the O45 category. Mike Sheehy West Limerick AC and Aaron Gallagher of Limerick won silver and bronze in the O35 category.

In the women’s half marathon Shóna Keane, Sinéad McDermott, and Emer O’Mahony, of Dooneen AC won the overall team title. Yvonne Deegan of Limerick Country Club won gold in the O45 category and Bilboa’s Sean Quirke won the O35 category. Abe Henderson of Dooneen AC won bronze in the O55.

Munster Schools Track and Field finals

The Munster Schools Track and Field finals were held over the weekend. Many athletes from Limerick schools and clubs took part on the day.

Minor girls and boys

Highlights in the minor age categories include Victoria Amiadamen of Castletroy College who won gold in the 100m and silver in the long jump. Denis Matthews of Crescent College Comprehensive won the 100m final, Josh Boland won gold in the 75m hurdles and bronze in the 100m final. Crescent College Comprehensive also won the minor 4x 100m final.

Junior boys and girls

In the junior category, Sarah Butler of Laurel Hill Secondary School won the 800m and Maria Campbell of Crescent was in second. Laurel Hill won the 4 x 100m relay final.

Intermediate

The intermediate category saw Diro Lawel of Castletroy College win the 200m final and silver in the 100m. Rory Prendeville of John The Baptist took gold in the 400m final and bronze in the 800m and Kelvin O’Carroll of Árd Scoil was 4th in this race. Jack O’Connor of Árd Scoil was 2nd in the 400m. Meghan Lenihan of Hazelwood College won the discus and was second in the shot put. Oyinkan Adedeji was 7th in the 80m hurdles and 300m hurdles. Castletroy College were second in the 4x100 relay and Árd Scoil were fourth.

Senior

Sophie Meredith of SMI Newcastlewest won the long jump title and Annie Russell was 3rd in the 400m final. Shauna Ryan of Crescent was 3rd in the triple jump.

Upcoming Fixtures

Kilmallock AC 4 mile takes place on Friday, 24th May, Kilmallock at 7:30pm. On Sunday, 26th May Brenda & Michael Nolan Memorial 5K will take place in Shanagolden at 1pm. Then, the final leg of the Michal Rejmer Run Series Race 3 postponed from last month will take place on 31st May, The Country Club at 7:30pm