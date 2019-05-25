Two finals decided in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THERE were two finals in Limerick last weekend as the Golden Muzzle and Peter Magnone Memorial got underway.

The semi finals of both take place this Saturday in Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

Getting underway this weekend is a Michael Meaney 350.

Last weekend, two dogs put down markers with runs of 29.81 - the Fintan McNamara owned Killaheen Queen and the he Keith Mason owned Mongys Hero.

Also last Saturday night in the Limerick stadium was the Michael Tobin Memorial A3 525 final.

Victory went to Martin Williams of Quin, Co Clare with Selinas Champion. Trained by Stephen Murray, the winner was three and a half lengths clear on the line in 28.88. Beaten into second was Madams Belle for the Peters’ of Golden, while in third was Mulcair Pearl for Alan McNamara of Cappamore.

Hannibal went to traps the 7/4 favourite with eventual winners Selinas Champion going off priced at 5/2.

Saturday’s card was a Clare GAA fund-raiser and the night opened with a sprint win for Pat Carey and the Brickhill Boys syndicate of Cratloe with Second Half.

he winning time was 19.23. A length back in second was Alexs Minnie for Fintan Kennedy of Murroe.

Kilmeedy’s James Kelly won with Gurtnacrehy Indy in an A7/A8 525. The winner had a length and a half to spare in 29.43. Second was Joe Be Slick for Thomas Gallagher of Kilrush, Co Clare.

Glin’s John Costello had an A6 525 winner with Steady Eddie. The winning margin was five lengths in a time of 29.37. Back in second was Woodfield Bamba for Brendan Quigley of Boher.

There was A4 525 joy for Askeaton’s Michael O’Connell when Hazelhill Queen was victorious. The winner was three lengths clear on the line in a time of 29.21. Second was young Bruff owner Cormac Davern with Mohane Rosa.

Paudie Ryan of Ballysimon won with Triple Eyes in a D5 750. The winning time for the distance race was 42.71. Just a length back in second was Kantoher Lass for Patrick Leahy of Newcastle West and trainer Mortimer Kennedy.

A second winner from the Cratloe area on the night was Gerry Manley when Confused Reilly won an A3 525.

The winning time was 29.18. A length back in second was Saint Sebastian for Kilmallock’s Paul Cranley.

Cranley was also second in the very next race – an A4 600.

There was a one-two from the Kilmallock area. Success went to Patrick O’Donovan and trainer John O’Brien when Cooleenbee Lexi crossed the line with a length and a quarter to spare. The wining time was 33.07. Second was Cranley’s Saint Big Sam.

An A2 525 on the card was won in 28.89 by Laughill Josh for Mary and Paul Jennings of Birr. The Patrick Guilfoyle trained runner was a length clear on the line. Second was Rockvale Zero for David Egan of Newport.

There was also a final on the Thursday card – an Open Unraced 525 final.

Final victory went to Razldazl Monarch for trainer Nelius O’Connell and the Kildare-Kilcolgan syndicate.

The winner was two and a half lengths clear in 28.84. Second was Vigorous Seamus for Ronny Wuyts of Cashel with Patterdale Minni in third for Maureen Mounsey of Nenagh.

Among the early local winners on the card was Nora O’Malley of Shanagolden with Ellaha Flyer. The James Roche trained winner had three quarter of a length to spare on the line in 29.55.

Beaten into second was Bright Sky for Brendan and Bridie Moore of Ballylanders.

Doon’s Patrick and Aoife Coffey won with Carrigmore Pogba in an A4 525. The winner was three lengths clear in 29.28. Second was Coosane Tom for PJ Ryan.

Mungret’s Liam Hayes and Thomas Ryan had Ballynoe Star as an A5 525 winner. The Bridie Moore trained winner had a time of 29.52 and two lengths to spare on the line. Back in second was Rattling Emly for Patrick Sheehy and Beverley Lochead.

Another A5 525 on the night was won in 29.43 by Greenisle Athena for Sean Mulcahy of Nenagh. The winner was two and a half length clear on the line from Portdrine Power for Liam Carroll of Cratloe.

William Keane of Shannon had Nora Knockbrack as an A4 525 winner. A four lengths victory came in a time of 29.46. Second was Ballykildea Don for William and Donagh Walsh of Killaloe.

There was a sprint win for David Joe Gunn of Lisselton with Bluebird Trump. The winner’s time of 19.08 secured a two lengths win. Second was the Bridie Moore trained Jim The Mills for owners Gus Ryan and Brendan Moore.

Miles Girl for Myles Cummins of Newmarket On Fergus won an A2 525. The winner was three and a half lengths clear in 28.71. Athea’s Patrick Mahony was second with Petes Last.