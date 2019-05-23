Charlie O'Neill named President of Old Crescent as McGovern is given life membership

At a well attended AGM in their clubhouse this week, Charlie O'Neill was elected President of Old Crescent RFC for the coming season. Charlie, a past pupil of Crescent College SJ, played for Old Crescent RFC in his younger days and has been an active member of the Club Management Committee in more recent years. His son Jack is a member of the Club's senior squad.

Speaking after his election, Charlie thanked the members and players for their support and said he was eagerly looking forward to a successful season of competitive and enjoyable rugby at all levels in the Club from Under Age through to the Senior Team.

The AGM was preceded in the Clubhouse by a mass for deceased members celebrated by Fr Liam O'Connell SJ.



The AGM also saw the elevation of Dermot McGovern to Honorary Life Membership of Old Crescent RFC in recognition of his lifetime of service to the Club. He joins the Club's two other Honorary Life members, Louis Nestor and Eoin Reddan.