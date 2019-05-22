Limerick to host UEFA EURO 2020 Football Exhibition 

The UEFA European Championship Qualifiers are underway and the build up to four games hosted at the Aviva Stadium continues with the National Football Exhibition visiting the University of Limerick next month.

Following on from successful stints in Sligo and Cork, the Exhibition continues to visit regional venues to bring a flavour of UEFA EURO 2020 to all corners of the country. The exhibition which has attractions for all ages welcomed a wide variety of visitors to date and has proved a hit for school groups and family outings. The Exhibition will be open to the public from Thursday, June 13 until Sunday, June 30.

Visitors strolled down memory lane in St. Peter’s Cork with a display of Cork football photography donated by historian Plunket Carter catching the eye. Retired international Brian Lenihan spoke candidly at the venue to an audience in conjunction with Pieta House on mental health and sport with members from Brian's former clubs and school in attendance.

The interactive screens show some of our finest moments both at senior and underage level while the recording booth continues to prove a highlight for most. Commentator Trevor Welch joined in on the action adding his voice to EURO 2020 National Football Exhibition Ambassador Ray Houghton’s famous goal against England at EURO '88.

UL Sports Arena will provide the next venue and with the SFAI New Balance Kennedy Cup and the Fota Island Resort FAI Gaynor Tournament on campus, the University is set to become a football village. The Exhibition is free and the National Football Exhibition App is available to download from the App Store or Google Play Store with an audio tour and additional information.

Waterford will follow Limerick in August with further stops in Donegal, Dundalk and Galway in the coming months.