Limerick confirm a 35-man county U20 football panel

LIMERICK have confirmed a 35-man panel to play in the 2019 Munster U20 Football Championship.

Limerick play Tipperary in Semple Stadium, Thurles on July 2.

There are 18 different clubs represented across the panel.

In preparation for championship, Limerick are to play in an Inter County Football Development League - Liam Connor Cup.

Limerick's first game is on Wednesday May 29 against Offaly in Tullamore.

Limerick will also have games against Wicklow (Saturday June 8), Clare (Wednesday June 12) and Westmeath (Saturday June 15) in this Liam O'Connor Cup competition.

The U20 Football Development Leagues are designed to aid development by giving each county a number of league games in advance of the knock-out provincial championship. The top team in the group will be seemed the winner.

Two years ago at minor level, this group of players defeated Waterford and lost to Clare in the Munster MFC under manager John Ryan.

This 2019 Limerick U20 panel are managed by Jerry O Sullivan with coach-selectors; Ger O'Callaghan, Stephen Kelly and Sean Holmes. Conor Shannon is the strength and conditioning coach, with John Sheehy (kitman), Angela Hogan (physio) and David McGuiness (liaison officer).

Limerick lost heavily to Kerry in the Munster U20 championship last season and five of that starting team are again involved - Cillian Ferris, Karol Moloney, Lee Woulfe, Calvin Moran and Barry Coleman, while another five of last year's panel are also still involved.

LIMERICK: Lee Woulfe, Brian Foley, Niall McAulliffe, Ronan St John (all Newcastle West), Noel Callanan, Kevin Guinea and John Hayes (all St Kierans), James Garvey, Jack Coyne, Eoin Ryan and Shane Barry (all Mungret), DJ Stack, Dylan Quirke and John Ford (all Fr Caseys), Jack Fitzgearld and Darragh Lane (both Adare), Cian Walsh and Darragh Woulfe (both St Senans), Dubhan O'Grady and Jack Downey (both Oola), Reubhan McCarthy and Christy O'Hagan (both Na Pairsaigh), Barry Coleman and Adam Shanagher (both Rathkeale), Jamie Hickey and James Pomeroy (both Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Cillian Ferris and Jason Daly (both Ballysteen), James Molyneaux (Dromcollogher-Broadford), James Cummins (Galbally), Karol Moloney (Crecora-Manister), Tim Lyons (Croom), Calvin Moran (St Patricks), Jamie Fitzgearld (Glin), Shane Bradshaw (Pallasgreen).