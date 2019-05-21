Garryowen star named in Ireland 7s squad for London

Director of Ireland Sevens Anthony Eddy has named a 13-man squad for this weekend’s London 7s in Twickenham which includes uncapped back-row Jack Daly of Garryowen. The Kerry native will play his first 7s tournament this weekend as Greg O'Shea misses out on selection.

Ireland are the invitational team at the next two World Rugby Sevens Series events - this weekend in London and next week at the Paris 7s and these tournaments will be used as preparation for the up and coming Rugby Europe Olympic Qualification Tournament which takes place on the 13th and 14th of July in Colomiers in France.

Ireland are drawn in Pool C, along with New Zealand, Scotland and hosts England.

The side will be captained by Billy Dardis, who led the side to qualification for next season’s World Series at the Hong Kong Qualification tournament in April and sees three players in line to win their first Ireland 7s caps with Jack Daly, Jack Kelly and Peter Sullivan included.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Anthony Eddy said:

“To win the tournament in Hong Kong and secure a place on next season’s World Series was a great outcome for all the hard work many players have contributed over a short time.

It is great to have the opportunity in London and Paris to test ourselves against the top sides in the world as we build towards the Rugby Europe Olympic Qualification tournament in July.

We’ll be up against quality opposition in our pool, so it will be a real challenge, particularly as core teams are fighting for a Top 4 position to secure Olympic qualification through the series.”

IRELAND MEN'S SEVENS Squad (World Rugby Sevens Series – London 7s, Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday, May 25th & Sunday May 26th):

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)

Jack Daly (Garryowen/Munster) *

Billy Dardis (Terenure College) Captain

Foster Horan (Lansdowne)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University/Leinster) *

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary's College)

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne)

Hugo Lennox (Clontarf)

Mick McGrath (Clontarf)

Harry McNulty (UCD)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College)

Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne)*

Mark Roche (Blackrock College)

*Denotes Uncapped

IRELAND MEN'S SEVENS Fixtures:

Saturday, May 25:

London 7s - Pool C:

England v Ireland - 12.04pm

New Zealand v Ireland - 2.48pm

Scotland v Ireland, 5.54pm

Sunday, May 26:

Play-Offs