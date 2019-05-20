FAI asked to investigate betting patterns around Limerick FC's clash with Cobh Ramblers

COBH Ramblers have formally requested that the FAI investigate reports of irregular betting patterns in their SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture with Limerick FC on Saturday night.

Limerick won the fixture 3-2 at St Colman's Park having led 2-0 at half-time before being pegged back to 2-2 in the second half.

In a statement issued this Monday afternoon, Cobh Ramblers said they are 'aware of speculation in relation to Saturday night’s SSE Airtricity League fixture.'

The statement continued: "As of yesterday morning (Sunday) we have formally requested the Football Association of Ireland to investigate. The club will assist the FAI with their enquiries.

"Whilst this investigation is on-going there will be no further comment from the club."