'Thomond Park for sale' according to RDS prankster

Thomond Park is for sale to the tune of 3.25m, or nearest offer, according to a poster doing the rounds at the RDS this afternoon. One prankster placed the poster in the toilets at the famous old ground, going to the trouble of replicating an official for sale sheet from Sherry Fitzgerald in Donnybrook.

The poster even has a BER rating for the famous stadium, listed as G1, not for the faint hearted come ESB bill time.

According to the mocked up poster, the ground held over 500,000 people for Munster's win over the All Blacks and is for sale complete with 'pre-approved planning permission for 240 mid range apartments'

See the poster for more below, funny as it may be, there are few fans in Munster who might have seen the funny side following today's defeat in the capital.