My Limerick — Declan Hannon: 'I think Limerick is buzzing at the moment'

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, in Limerick?

To be honest my perfect weekend is probably quiet boring, breakfast in The Green Yard Cafe Punches Cross, followed by relaxing at home, depending on the weather then I enjoy walking the bridges in the city, Limerick is a fantastic city with brilliant views.

What’s your first Limerick memory?

Heading into primary school (Scoil Naomh Iosaf Adare) not wanting to go really, this quickly changed and had fantastic years there.

What’s your favourite part of the county/city and why?

My favorite part of the county is my hometown Adare, the people, restaurants, cafes, schools, it is always a hive of activity and at times feels as though you are on your holidays with the many tourists coming to visit the little village.

What about a favourite local walk or view?

Walking the three bridges in Limerick city is always a good way to take in fresh air and take in the views of the city.

What do you think gives Limerick its unique identity?

The people of Limerick are brilliant, they're passionate, hard working and extremely positive, no matter what the situation.

Do you have a favourite local restaurant?

Yes, Bobby Byrnes in Limerick city and the pub grub in Adare is always excellent.

How important do you think sport is to Limerick?

I think sport is very important in all counties, it gives young people a structure to follow, a discipline, an aim, you learn so much from being involved in sport that you can transfer to your school life, work life and to your life in general. It can only have a positive effect.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the city/county today?

I think Limerick is buzzing at the moment with many multinational businesses coming into the city, creating numerous opportunities for graduates to stay in the city and add to its continuous rise. I do think that it is tough for young people in Limerick to get on the property ladder with the prices of houses rising, if the prices continue to rise it will only lead to the youth of Limerick moving elsewhere which I would really hate to see.