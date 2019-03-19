Munster's Joey Carbery expected to play 'rugby this week or next week'

Munster trained at UL yesterday, ahead of their Pro14 meeting with Zebre on Saturday at 7.45pm. There was some good news on the injury front as both Chris Farrell and Joey Carbery returned from Ireland camp following the Six Nations.

Head Coach Johann van Graan said yesterday: “He’s (Joey) going to be with our medical team this week and hopefully we can get him into some rugby this week or next week.”

On the injury front, centre Sammy Arnold returns to team training this week, while the following are progressing with rehabilitation: Brian Scott (foot), James Cronin (leg), Ciaran Parker (hamstring), Tommy O’Donnell (shoulder), Joey Carbery (hamstring).