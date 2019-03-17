WATCH: Limerick's Lee Reeves goes 3-0 with Madison Square Garden win

LIMERICK boxer Lee Reeves continued his professional career at famed Madison Square Garden, New York tonight. Twenty four year old Reeves defeated American Edward Torres in a four-round welterweight contest, which is part of the undercard of Michael Conlan’s big 10 round Featherweight clash against Ruben Garcia Hernandez.

The Limerick southpaw had been preparing for his third professional fight at a training camp in Los Angeles.

Lee Reeves moves to 3-0 with a Unanimous decision over Torress, Reeves took all 4 rounds and moves to 3-0



Congratulations Lee Reeves @LeeCReeves #ConlanHernandez #BoxingNews pic.twitter.com/Z6CrIA99Ae — BoxingTribeUK (@BoxingTribeUK) March 17, 2019

Reeves, who made his professional boxing debut on November 7 in Canada, had a successful first foray into the squared circle. The former Corpus Christi welterweight defeated Mexican Benito Aburto with a TKO in the third round.

