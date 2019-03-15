Limerick's 34-man panel for Munster minor football championship

LIMERICK have a 34-man panel preparing for the 2019 Munster minor football championship.

There are 22 different clubs represented across the panel with Fr Caseys and Galbally leading the way with four players each.

Limerick are under new management for 2019.

Newcastle West's Joe Lee is the team manager. A senior selector under manager Maurice Horan, Joe is brother of Limerick senior manager Billy Lee.

Former Limerick dual player James Ryan (Galbally) is the team coach with selectors Ollie Coffey (Hospital-Herbertstown) and Michael Lenihan (Mountcollins).

Just two members of the 2019 Limerick panel saw action during last year's provincial championship; Darragh O'Keeffe and Ruadhan O'Connor. Limerick lost to Clare and Tipperary last season.

The inter-county minor grade continues to be an U-17 competition but there is a new format to the 2019 Munster minor football championship with Limerick guaranteed three games.

Limerick welcome Clare to the Gaelic Grounds in round one on Wednesday April 10, are in Dungarvan to play Waterford on April 17 and then finish against Tipperary in Thurles on April 24.

The 34 players are drawn from nine senior clubs, four intermediate clubs and nine junior clubs.

LIMERICK PANEL: Eliah Riordan, Jack Quinlivan, Sean Kilbridge, Shane O'Connell (all Fr Caseys); Eoin McGrath, Josh Dineen, Peter O'Dwyer, Shane Hanrahan (all Galbally); Conor Galvin, Frank Corcoran, James Killian (all Mungret St Pauls); Mark Donnellan and Tom Marsden (both Ahane); Cormac Woulfe, Rory O'Connor (both St Senans); Eddie Murphy O'Connor, Tomas Sheahan (both Askeaton-Ballysteen); Michael O'Mahony, Michael Southgate (both Adare); Caillum Hedderman (Ballybricken-Bohermore); Conor Stack (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Conor Twomey (Croom), Daniel Geraghty (St Kierans), Darragh O'Keeffe (Fedamore), Dylan O'Sullivan (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Jack Corkery (Knockaderry), Jamie Baynham (Monagea), Killian Bennett (Bruff), Mark Walsh (Galtee Gaels), Micheal Cuddihy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Patrick Dolphin (Kilpeacon-Crecora), Rian McBrearty (Monaleen), Ruadhan O'Connor (Newcastle West), Shane O'Donoghue (Ballylanders).