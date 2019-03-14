Draw confirmed for Munster Junior Cup semi finals

The semi-draw for the Munster Junior Cup 2019 was made by John Delaney, C.E.O. of the FAI, at a meeting earlier today and resulted in two homes ties for Limerick sides. Geraldines, fresh from their win over Ballynanty Rovers, will host either Kilmallock or St Michael's at home.

The other semi final sees a mouth watering clash between Pike Rovers and Clare's Newmarket Celtic. The two ties, with dates to be confirmed, are sure to bring large crowds to the home venues, with an all Limerick final very much on the cards.

Draw in full

Pike Rvs v Newmarket Celtic

Geraldines v Kilmallock Utd or St Michalel's

Dates and venues to be confirmed later