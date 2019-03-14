Ireland's Women's team named for Welsh clash

The Ireland Women’s Team to face their Welsh counterparts in the final round of the Women’s Six Nations has been named. Head Coach Adam Griggs has made two changes to the starting team who lost to France a last week in Energia Park, with six UL Bohemian stars named in the squad overall.

Beibhinn Parsons and Lindsay Peat will both make their first start of the tournament. Parsons is named on the wing, while Peat starts in the front row.

Speaking ahead of the weekend Griggs said: "This is the last test match of the international season for our players and we are determined to finish on a high. Everyone is disappointed with the result against France.

We want to make sure we take control of our performance this weekend and finish on a positive note moving forward.

While, we feel our results don’t reflect the team’s progress and performance over the past few weeks, we have been honest with ourselves and know we have to get better at playing at this level. The ladies have committed 100% to the last 6 months and have made a lot of positive strides forward, we now need to combine some of those exciting moments we’ve had with our continuous work on’s to get that complete performance".

The match will be broadcast live on RTE2, with coverage beginning at 1pm

Ireland Women’s Team v Wales Women, Women’s Six Nations, Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff. Sunday 17th March 2019, Kick-off 13.30hrs

15. Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)

14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

13. Enya Breen (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

11. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht)

10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/ Connacht)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster

2. Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

3. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

5. Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/ Connacht)

6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/ Munster) Capt

7. Claire Molloy (Wasps)

8. Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (St Mary’s College/ Leinster)

17. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

18. Laura Feely (Galwegians/ Connacht)

19. Edel McMahon (Galwegians/ Connacht)

20. Anna Caplice (Richmond)

21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

22. Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

23. Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/ Munster)