Champions Cup semi final venues confirmed

In advance of preparations by Europe’s elite clubs for the knockout stage of the Heineken Champions Cup, EPCR have today announced the four venues which are in line to host the high-profile semi-final matches on the weekend of 20 and 21 April.

Coventry’s Ricoh Arena, Paris La Défense Arena, the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and BT Murrayfield have been selected as the venues for the games, with the 32,000-capacity Paris La Défense Arena and the iconic BT Murrayfield chosen following a recent EPCR Board decision to allow a semi-final to be played at the home stadium of a qualified club.

If No 1-ranked, Saracens, manage to win their quarter-final match against Glasgow Warriors, they will meet either Edinburgh Rugby or Munster Rugby at the Ricoh Arena in Semi-final 1.

If Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors win their respective quarter-finals, then the two will play at BT Murrayfield, however, if Munster Rugby defeat Edinburgh, and if Glasgow Warriors get the better of Saracens, Munster and Glasgow Warriors will clash at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

With regard to Semi-final 2, if Racing 92 emerge victorious from their all-TOP 14 quarter-final with Toulouse, they will play either Leinster Rugby or Ulster Rugby at Paris La Défense Arena.

But if Toulouse defeat No 2-ranked, Racing 92, then they will travel to Ireland to meet the winners of the Leinster v Ulster quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium.

• The format for the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals recognises performances by clubs during the pool stage with the highest-ranked clubs earning home country advantage in their respective semi-final matches

• The Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals are played at venues designated by EPCR which have been selected in this instance in conjunction with the Irish Rugby Football Union, the Ligue Nationale de Rugby, Premiership Rugby and Scottish Rugby.

Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals – 20/21 April

Semi-final 1: if Saracens v Edinburgh Rugby – Ricoh Arena (Coventry)

Semi-final 1: if Saracens v Munster Rugby – Ricoh Arena (Coventry)

Semi-final 1: if Edinburgh Rugby v Glasgow Warriors – BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh)

Semi-final 1: if Munster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors – Aviva Stadium (Dublin)

Semi-final 2: if Racing 92 v Leinster Rugby – Paris La Défense Arena

Semi-final 2: if Racing 92 v Ulster Rugby – Paris La Défense Arena

Semi-final 2: if Leinster Rugby v Toulouse – Aviva Stadium (Dublin)

Semi-final 2: if Ulster Rugby v Toulouse – Aviva Stadium (Dublin)

2019 Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday, 11 May; St James’ Park, Newcastle (17.00)