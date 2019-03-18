Limerick GAA hosting a ‘secrets of positive ageing’ seminar

LIMERICK is the second county in Ireland to host a regional seminar that makes available the real secrets of positive ageing.

The free community event takes place this Wednesday March 20 from 7pm-9pm in Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel and Spa in Adare.

The content of the ‘How to Age Well’ event is based on evidence obtained from Trinity College’s Longitudinal Study of Ageing (TILDA) and other international research and will be delivered by Prof Rose Anne Kenny of Trinity College, one of the country’s leading authorities on the subject.

The event is being coordinated by Limerick GAA’s Health & Wellbeing committee and supported by Irish Life and is open to all interested members of the public.

Eamonn Rea, full forward for Limerick in the All Ireland winning team of 1973 and founder of the Limerick supporters club in Dublin, is an ambassador for the event, and will be in attendance on the night.

“I was very interested to learn about the positive influence of social and community connections in relation to positive ageing” explains Eamonn.

“The GAA has provided me and many of my generation with an outlet that allowed us to stay connected friends in Limerick and beyond and be part of a wider community. I’m honoured to be the Limerick Ambassador for this event, and I encourage everyone, including my colleagues of the 1973 team, to attend on March 20,” said the Effin native.

Over 8,500 people aged 50 and older were randomly selected to participate in the TILDA research and continue to be repeatedly interviewed and examined regarding many aspects of their lives including happiness, physical and mental health, financial circumstances, quality of life, and perceptions of ageing. The Limerick event will highlight themes including the importance of exercise, diet, social connectedness, purpose, and location.

Prof. Rose Anne Kenny said: “TILDA is one of the most important research studies in Ireland which helps to better understand why bodies and brains age and how we can best ensure long and prosperous lives, for today's adults and for future generations. This unique partnership with the GAA will ensure that new research from TILDA and other international studies is quickly communicated to all age groups. As a research institution we are very excited about taking this new knowledge out to the Irish people.”

TILDA benefits from support from Irish Life through its corporate social responsibility arm, as does the GAA’s Healthy Club project, which involves Limerick clubs Claughan, Galbally, Killeedy, Na Piarsaigh and Mungret St. Paul’s.

Speaking about the ‘How to Age Well’ initiative said, David Harney, CEO Irish Life, said: “Our commitment at Irish Life is to make every community in Ireland healthier, and that commitment extends across all life-stages. With life expectancy in Ireland at 81 years, we want to ensure that people fully enjoy the years approaching and beyond retirement.”

“We have been a long-term supporter of TILDA and their vision of making Ireland the best place in the world to grow old. I believe that the GAA’s support of the ‘How to Age Well’ seminar series will bring valuable healthcare information to the wider community and help people of all ages, but particularly those over 50, to embrace change in their physical, emotional and social lives.”

To give the organisers an idea of numbers attendees are asked to register for the Limerick event at: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/how-to-age-well-evidence-from-tilda-delivered-by-professor-rose-anne-kenny-professor-of-medical-tickets-56036684231

Or you can ring TILDA on 01-8964120 to reserve a place. Walk-ins on the night also welcome.

For more information contact Séamus Hogan of the GAA Community & Health department on seamus.hogan@gaa.ie or 01-8192937.