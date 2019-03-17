Limerick athletic stars 'Master' the indoors

Taking place in Athlone last Sunday there was some fine performances at the national indoor masters championships with some coveted national medals returning to Shannonside.

Dooneens Maria Sheehan took Silver in both W35 200m (27:93) and 400m (1:03.41).

Clubmate Ger O’Shea added a Bronze to the Dooneen tally in the M35 200m(25:09)

Aogáin Mac Domhnaill (West Limerick) was 2nd in the M35 1500m in 4:21.91. Dooneen’s Shane O’Sullivan was a close 3rd in 4:22:83.

Tim Ryan (Dooneen) added to his already large collection of medals at this level with Silver in the M55 60m (8.49) and Bronze in both the 200m (27:42) and 400m(1:02.00).

James O’Hare (Limerick AC) took Gold in M65 60M (9.05) Silver in M65 200m(30.87) and Bronze in M60-69 Shot Putt (9.05). Teammate Aaron Gallagher took Silver in M35 400m (57:17).

Honourable mentions go to Niall Harris (Dooneen) who was 5th in the M35 3000m in 9:50.97 and to Ger Guina (West Limerick) 6th in the M35 1500m 4:33:33. Well done to all athletes and coaches.

John Minogue 8K

Inclement weather forced cancellation of the cycle but not the run at this popular Milltown Malbay based event. Bernard O’Hanlon of Dooneen ran valiantly to take 3rd in 30:34. Clubmate Anne MacPhail was the 3rd woman in a time of 33:31.

Bundoran 10K Challenge

Mark Guerin of Limerick AC took 1st place in 35 minutes, clear of Shane Brady (Clones) 2nd in 35:13.

Vitality Big London Half Marathon

The Limerick AC quartet of Paul Fitzgerald (1:18:15), David Hanlon (1:22:41), Mike Lynch (1:23:07) and Henry O’Connell (1:27:35) made their way to the English capital and all ran very well.

Parkrun - UL

Ross Wallace was first finisher in 18:58. 2nd- Vincent O’Brien (19:04) 3rd- Paul Keane (19:09)

Aibhe McDaid was first woman home in 19:19. 2nd-Aisling Ahern (23:07) 3rd-Patricia McNamara (25:29)

Mungret

Mike Nugent first in 18:36. 2nd-Kevin Broughton (18:51) ,3rd-Richard Long 19:45. Olivia Keane was the first female in 24:13, 2nd-Ger Kenny (24:52) 3rd- Aoife Finn (25:11)

Newcastle West

Mark Liston and Helen O’Sullivan were first finishers in 21:03 and 25:10 respectively.

Sanctuary Runners

Sanctuary Runners Limerick is aiming to get Irish people running in solidarity with those in Direct Provision. The group meets twice a week, on Monday evenings at the University of Limerick East Gate car park at 7:30 pm and Saturday afternoons at the playing pitch at Mary Immaculate College at 1:45pm.

They are putting out a call for any second hand/spare running gear which is in good condition.