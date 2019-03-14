Limerick GAA look to launch new online TV channel

LIMERICK GAA are set to launch their own online TV channel.

Limerick GAA TV is to be up and running in the coming weeks with the intention to broadcast local club hurling and football fixtures.

In recent weeks, Limerick GAA have secured a host of new social media handles on YouTube, Twitter and Vimeo in preparation for the new season, while also unveiling a new website.

LeaderSport understands that Limerick GAA are to engage the services of a streaming business to supply the technical support for the project.

“We are looking at Limerick GAA TV, where rounds of the club championships will be broadcast live with interviews and other content as well,” confirmed Limerick GAA secretary Mike O’Riordan at this Tuesday’s monthly County Board meeting in the Woodlands House Hotel.

“The new website is up and running at the moment – it is way easier to get results and fixtures and the latest news, club notes and the various GAA documents. All the various advertisers are on that also,” outlined O’Riordan.

While still in the planning stage, the new Limerick GAA TV could be a pay-per-view service with a nominal fee required to subscribe to the online service.

At present, Mayo and Armagh GAA are two of the front runners for online streaming channels.

It is understood that the Limerick Premier U-21 Hurling Final, in the coming weeks, could be the debut for the new online channel.