Limerick stars named on Irish 20s side as they chase Grand Slam

Ireland U20 Head Coach Noel McNamara has confirmed the Ireland U20 side to face Wales U20 on Friday night in Parc Eirias, Colwyn Bay. The side once more includes Shannon's Craig Casey and Jake Flannery, while they are also joined by Young Munsters' Josh Wycherley.

There is one change to the starting side that were victorious in Cork last Friday night against France, where the 31-29 victory secured the U20 Six Nations title for Ireland. The change comes at out-half, where Harry Byrne returns to the team having missed the French game through injury. Garryowen's Ben Healy drops to the bench for Byrne.

The pack is unchanged for the fifth consecutive game, with props Josh Wycherley and Thomas Clarkson again starting alongside hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin.

Captain Charlie Ryan continues his second-row partnership Niall Murray.

Flankers Martin Moloney and Scott Penny line out in the back-row along with Number 8 John Hodnett.

Byrne renews his half-back partnership with Craig Casey, with Sean French and Liam Turner again linking up in the centres.

Jake Flannery starts at full-back, with Jonathan Wren and Angus Kernohan on the wings.

Prop Ryan Lomas will win his first U20 cap if called upon from the replacements.

On selection of the final team for the championship, McNamara said;

"It was great to win the title with last week’s win over France, but it’s testament to the players how they’ve parked the victory and are fully focused on what can be achieved in Wales this Friday night.

They are a really tight knit-group, which I think has been evident in their performances over the last number of weeks.

They have one final test this week and the group are really relishing the challenge and opportunity that Friday will bring."

The game will be broadcast live by RTE, and locally by S4C.

Ireland U20 v Wales U20, U20 Six Championship, Parc Eirias, Colwyn Bay, March 15th, 2019. Kick-Off 7.05pm

15. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

12. Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster)

11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

10. Harry Byrne (Lansdowne/Leinster)

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) Captain

5. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

6. Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

7. Scott Penny (UCD RFC/Leinster)

8. John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

17. Callum Reid (Banbridge/Ulster)

18. Ryan Lomas (Galwegians/Connacht) *

19. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

20. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

21. Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College / Leinster)

22. Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)

23. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)



*Denotes uncapped at this level

Ireland U20 Six Nations Fixtures and Results 2019

Friday 1st February 2019

Ireland U20 35 - 27 England U20, Irish Independent Park, Cork

Friday 8th February 2019

Scotland U20 5 - 24 Ireland U20, Netherdale, Galashiels

Friday 22nd February 2019

Italy U20 14 - 34 Ireland U20, Stadio Centro d’Italia, Rieti

Friday 8th March 2019

Ireland U20 31 - 29 France U20, Irish Independent Park, Cork

Friday 15th March 2019

Wales U20 v Ireland U20, 7.05pm, Stadwim Zip World (Parc Eirias), Colwyn Bay

Live on RTE