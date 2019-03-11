Limerick's Paddy Donovan 'disillusioned' with amateur boxing following European U22 defeat

LIMERICK welterweight Paddy Donovan has expressed his disillusionment with amateur boxing after losing out at the European U/22 Championships in Russia today.

The Our Lady Of Lourdes BC southpaw was controversially beaten by Russia’s Vakhid Abbasov in the last 16 of the 34-nation tournament in Vladikavkaz. The 20-year-old Shannonsider was left shaking his head in disbelief at the call and stood in the centre of the ring in silent protest after the result was announced.

Ireland’s Russia-born coach Dmitry Dimitruk was succinct in his assessment: “In my opinion, Paddy did enough to win the fight,” he said. Donovan, the 2015 World Junior finalist, was docked a point for slapping in the first round. He was ticked off for hitting with the inside of the glove shortly before receiving boxing’s equivalent of a yellow card.

Overall, the multiple Irish champion brought the fight to his opponent and detonated the majority of cleaner shots but the industrious Abbasov also had his moments.

Incredulously, given the closeness of the bout, the final scores read 30-26,30-26,30-26,30-26,29-27 against the Limerick man after three, three minute rounds.

”(I’m) starting to feel a bit lost (because of decisions against) now. I had gold in mind. It’s sad the way I go out again,” said Donovan.

Irish team manager Stephen Molloy, whose son Kieran edged Donovan on a split decision in last month’s Irish Elite final in Dublin, reckoned Monday's meeting with Abbasov was very close.

Limerick’s former WBO World middleweight champion Andy Lee stated after the Molloy fight that Donovan is attracting attention from the pro ranks in the USA.

A recent picture of Donovan with ring legend Oscar de la Hoya, who runs Golden Boy Promotions in the States, has added to speculation that the Limerick fighter could switch codes.

“I’ve been contacted about him, there’s a lot of people in the professional world who know him, know his name,” said Lee.