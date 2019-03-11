Limerick fighter Paddy Donovan prepared for U22 European fight

PADDY DONOVAN believes that today’s clash with Vakhid Abbasov at the European U/22 Championships in Russia could go right down to the final bell.

The Limerick southpaw meets the Russian for a place in the last eight in Vladikavkaz after recording an impressive 4-1 decision over Sammy Wagensvela of the Netherlands on Saturday.

Donovan didn’t have to go looking for the Dutch orthodox who remained on the front foot throughout the three-rounder, but the Our Lady of Lourdes BC man picked off more than enough clean shots to advance.

However, once again the subjective nature of the 10-point scoring system raised eyebrows with Donovan earning one 10-8 round on one of the four cards - 30-26, 30-27,30-37, 29-28 - but a fifth judge marking the fight two rounds (29-28) to one to Wagensvela.

The 20-year-old Shannonsider, who had stitches removed from a wound on his right eyebrow last Monday, got through the contest relatively unscathed and could afford a wry smile at the 29-28 against.

“I got a clash on my eye and a little bruise has come but it did not open up, thank God, said Donovan who picked up the injury in last month’s Irish Elite final with Kieran Molloy which he lost.

“There was one judge that went against me, I don’t know how. It was a good performance. He was a tough guy, kept coming at me. It’s great to move on. The Russian is a very good boxer. It’s going to be a good match up, I hope it’s (judging) fair.”

Abbasov is the current Russian U/22 champion. His best international performance so far was a silver medal win at the 2013 European Junior Championships.

Irish captain Gabriel Dossen and David Oliver Joyce also won on Saturday but Dubliners Mary Geraghty and Pierce O’Leary dropped unanimous decisions to Scotland’s Victoria Gloves and Mike McDonagh of Wales on Sunday.