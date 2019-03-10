WATCH: Limerick work impressive scores in hurling league quarter final win over Laois

LIMERICK booked a place in a fourth successive Allianz Hurling League semi final with 17-points to spare over Laois.

And, the March 23/24 semi final was secured with an experimental side containing just six of the All-Ireland final team among the 20 players used in the 2-22 to 0-11 win in Portlaoise.

Limerick now have to wait until next weekend for confirmation of their semi final opponents, but John Kiely's side will be bidding to reach a first final since 2006.

This quarter final saw 10 different players on the scoresheet for the men in green.