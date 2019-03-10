WATCH: Limerick work impressive scores in hurling league quarter final win over Laois
Seamus Flanagan and David Dempsey climb above Lee Cleere of Laois during the league quarter final win
LIMERICK booked a place in a fourth successive Allianz Hurling League semi final with 17-points to spare over Laois.
And, the March 23/24 semi final was secured with an experimental side containing just six of the All-Ireland final team among the 20 players used in the 2-22 to 0-11 win in Portlaoise.
Limerick now have to wait until next weekend for confirmation of their semi final opponents, but John Kiely's side will be bidding to reach a first final since 2006.
This quarter final saw 10 different players on the scoresheet for the men in green.
Check out the Full-Time highlights from @CLGLaois v @LimerickCLG here on GAANOW!!! pic.twitter.com/LGRepv2PHM— The GAA (@officialgaa) March 9, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on