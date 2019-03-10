WATCH: Limerick work impressive scores in hurling league quarter final win over Laois

Seamus Flanagan and David Dempsey climb above Lee Cleere of Laois during the league quarter final win

LIMERICK booked a place in a fourth successive Allianz Hurling League semi final with 17-points to spare over Laois.

And, the March 23/24 semi final was secured with an experimental side containing just six of the All-Ireland final team among the 20 players used in the 2-22 to 0-11 win in Portlaoise.

Limerick now have to wait until next weekend for confirmation of their semi final opponents, but John Kiely's side will be bidding to reach a first final since 2006.

This quarter final saw 10 different players on the scoresheet for the men in green.