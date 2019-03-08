Club Professional Golf Tournament returns to Dromoland Castle this May

The PGA in Ireland and Dromoland Castle, together with sponsors Monami Construction and Carr Golf, have agreed a deal to bring the Irish Club Professional Tournament back to the five star Castle Resort this May.

For the third year in succession, the Ron Kirby & J.B. Carr designed course in Co. Clare, awarded Irish Parkland of the Year by the IGTOA, will host the event which was won in some style last year by Old Conna's Neil O'Briain.

This year, in an effort to accommodate the busy schedules of working PGA Professionals, the tournament has reverted from 36-holes to a traditional 18-hole format.

Competitors will battle it out on May 22nd for a share of the €13,000 prize-fund. A Corporate Pro-Am Tournament will precede the event on May 21, with support going to Dromoland's 2019 charity partner Novas, providing shelter and respite services.

PGA in Ireland Tournament Director Yvonne Cassidy said; “The change in format this year recognises the current environment and working practices of the modern PGA professional. We engaged Dromoland Castle with a view to attracting more professionals to play this year.

“By opting to stage a traditional 18-hole stroke-play event we feel we are striking the right balance, one that pleases all the stakeholders. We once again thank Dromoland Castle, Monami Construction and Carr Golf for agreeing to the change which will hopefully encourage more entries.”

Speaking on behalf of Dromoland Castle, Managing Director Mark Nolan said; “We are very happy to host a third year of the the tournament as an opportunity to engage with Professionals from all over Ireland, welcomed by our own new PGA Head Professional Ian Kearney. We look forward to the day, and indeed our brand new Golf Shop will be open so we can showcase our continued investment in golf at Dromoland Castle..”

The tournament is sponsored by Monami Construction, one of Ireland’s leading builders and Carr Golf, Ireland’s largest golf management business, providing management, marketing or maintenance services to 20 clubs.

The Irish Club Professional tournament was launched in 1993. Former winners include David Higgins, Simon Thornton and Damian Mooney. Last year, O'Briain eagled the opening hole of a play-off to edge out Eamonn Brady (Clontarf) after they both finished the 36-hole event on four under par.

The Old Conna man started the final day a full six shots behind round one leader Simon Thornton (Tulfarris Resort) but charged through the field on the back of a six under par 66 – the lowest score of the week.

Teams of three will be invited to play the one-day Corporate Pro-Am tournament on Tuesday 21 May which will include a Morning PGA Coaching Clinic, shot-gun golf at 12pm, prize giving, and dinner and entertainment in Dromoland Castle. Parties interested in taking part should contact 061 368 444 or email golf@dromoland.ie.