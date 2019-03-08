Ireland name side to face France at Aviva Stadium on Sunday

The Ireland team to play France in Round 4 of the Guinness Six Nations Championship at Aviva Stadium on Sunday afternoon has been named. Captain Rory Best returns to the starting line-up to captain the side and is joined in the front row by Cian Healy and Tadgh Furlong.

Iain Henderson and James Ryan are partnered in the second row with Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander named in the backrow.

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton are named at half-back with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose filling the midfield berths. Rob Kearney is set to win his 90th cap on Sunday afternoon and he is joined in the backfield by Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale.

The replacements are Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Ultan Dillane, Jack Conan, John Cooney, Jack Carty and Jordan Larmour.

Munster fans will be perplexed at the omission of Tadhg Beirne from the squad. The former Scarlets star was described as ""has been a little bit sore this week coming back from injury" by Joe Schmidt at today's press conference.



Ireland Team & Replacements (v France, Guinness Six Nations Championship, Aviva Stadium, Sunday 10th March, KO 3.00pm)



15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 89 caps

14. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 75 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 18 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 15 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 17 caps

10. Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 81 caps (vc)

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 70 caps

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 86 caps

2. Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 115 caps (c)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 31 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 43 caps

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 15 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 55 caps (vc)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 16 caps

8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 29 caps



Replacements

16. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 12 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 27 caps

18. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 17 caps

19. Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 13 caps

20. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 12 caps

21. John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 7 caps

22. Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 1 cap

23. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 11 caps