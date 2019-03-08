Ireland U20 and Women's sides make late changes ahead of French clashes

There is a late change to the Ireland U20 side to face France U20 this evening in Irish Independent Park. Lansdowne Out-half Harry Byrne is ruled out through injury and is replaced in the starting side by Garryowen's Ben Healy, as UL Bohemian's James McCarthy comes into the replacements.

Meanwhile, there have been two late changes to the Ireland Women's Team to face their French counterparts for tomorrow evenings match. Lock, Juliet Short has been ruled out through injury. Nichola Fryday will move side in the second row to wear the number five jersey, with Aoife McDermott has been called into the team to cover number four.

In the replacements, Megan Williams is also ruled out through injury. Beibhinn Parsonsv has been call up to take her place.

Ireland U20 v France U20, U20 Six Championship, Irish Independent Park, Cork, March 8th, 2019. Kick-Off 7.15pm

15. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

12. Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster)

11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

10. Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) Captain

5. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

6. Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

7. Scott Penny (UCD/Leinster)

8. John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

17. Callum Reid (Banbridge/Ulster)

18. Ryan Lomas (Galwegians/Connacht) *

19. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster) *

20. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

21. Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College / Leinster)

22. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

23. James McCarthy (UL Bohemian/Munster)

*Denotes uncapped at this level

Ireland Women’s Team v France Women, Women’s Six Nations, Energia Park, Donnybrook, Dublin. Saturday 9th March 2019, Kick-off 19.00

15. Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)

14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

13. Enya Breen (UL Bohemians/ Munster) *

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/ Connacht)

10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/ Connacht)

9. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

1. Laura Feely (Galwegians/ Connacht)

2. Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

3. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

5. Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/ Connacht)

6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/ Munster) Capt

7. Claire Molloy (Wasps)

8. Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban (St Mary’s College/ Leinster)

17. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

18. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

19. Anna Caplice (Richmond)

20. Claire Boles (Railway Union)

21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

22. Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

23. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht)

*Denotes uncapped at this level