Limerick Camogie side bid to break league semi final hoodoo

ENDING a 17 year wait to reach a camogie league final would be “massive” for Limerick, according to manager Declan Nash.

But ahead of Sunday’s Littlewoods Ireland Division One semi final with Galway in Birr at 2pm, Nash stresses performance remains their only target.

“If you have been in five semi finals in a row and you have never made the final, then making the final would be progress and massive for the girls and a massive confidence boost for the squad. But we just want to stayed grounded on our performance at this time of the year – ticking the boxes, empty the tank and see where it gets us,” said Declan Nash.

“It’s a semi final and at the end of the day, that’s a hurdle we haven’t got over so we are definitely going out to win it,” he said.

Limerick beat Offaly, Clare, Dublin and drew with Kilkenny to reach the semi final.

“The main thing to take out of the league is that if we perform and reach the level which we demand of ourselves, then there is very little between us and the rest of the teams. It goes down to what happens on the day of a match – a little bit of luck, decision making, etc are the fine margins that you hope are on your side on match days,” he explained.

Limerick are bidding to reach a March 24 final against Cork or Kilkenny.

“We are chasing performances at this time of the year – if we reach the level we want to reach, regardless of the result, we would be pleased. A league final is 60-minutes away from us so we will be doing everything we can to try and get there.”

This is a repeat of the 2016 semi final, which Galway won by one point in Birr.

The sides met in the 2018 championship and Galway were 3-14 to 1-11 winners in Bruff.