Limerick hosts two-day fixture on St Patrick’s Weekend at Patrickswell

HORSE racing action makes a welcome return to Limerick Racecourse on Saturday, March 16th and Sunday, March 17 for two action-packed days of National Hunt racing.

The first race at Greenmount Park on Saturday, March 16 goes to post at 1.45pm with racing on Sunday March 17, St Patrick’s Day, getting underway at 2.05pm.

The feature race on St. Patrick’s Day is the Charleville Cheese EBF (Mares) Novice Steeplechase (Grade 2) of €50,000. The race was won by Youcantcallherthat in 2018, ridden and trained by Denis Hogan.

General admission is available at €15 per person and children under 12 years go free. For more information, please call the team on 061-320000 or visit www.limerickraces.ie

There is a special St Patrick’s Weekend Lunch package available in the panoramic restaurant for €45 per person to include admission, race card, three-course lunch with tea/coffee, reserved seating, bar and betting facilities, all overlooking the track.

After a fantastic Christmas Festival, December 2018 is firmly recorded in the horse racing history books as Limerick Racecourse hosted its first ever Grade 1 race.

The Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Steeplechase (Grade 1) attracted a high calibre of both jockeys and horses to the track. Keith Donoghue and the Gordon Elliott-trained Hardline claimed victory in what proved to be a dramatic contest.

The feature Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Steeplechase (Grade B) on Day 2 went the way of the Eoghan O’Grady trained Westerner Point which was ridden by Philip Enright.

On Day 3, the feature Irish Independent Hurdle (Grade 3) was won by the Gavin Cromwell trained Espoir D'allen and ridden by Jody McGarvey.

Derrinross won the feature Sky Sports Novice Hurdle (Grade 2) for jockey Luke Dempsey and trainer Philip Dempsey on the final day of the festival.

Two Limerick jockeys enjoyed successful trips to Leopardstown on Sunday.

Galway Plate winning jockey Mark Enright, from Castlemahon, proved one of the heroes at Foxrock as he landed the 2m5f handicap chase on 14/1 shot Woods Well for Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown House Stud.

Top horseman Enright held on after the horse ploughed through the final fence, losing both of his irons, but still managed to boot the horse home without those aids, beating Ask Nile by three-parts-of-a-length.

Meanwhile, Oola jockey Cathal Landers was also among the winners at Leopardstown where partnering Cliff House to comfortably landed the 2m handicap hurdle.

Trained by Dot Love, the 16/1 chance made all the running under the talented horseman to score by three and a quarter lengths from Tara Dylan.