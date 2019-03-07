Kirby Memorial Greyhound event carries €160,000 in prize money

THE seventh annual Con and Annie Kirby Memorial Stake was officially launched at Limerick Greyhound Stadium this week.

One of the world’s richest juvenile greyhound races, the past six years of the competition have seen Limerick GAA clubs share in the event fund.

Each of the 72 greyhounds in the event are assigned to a GAA club with the winner to get a nominator prize of €10,000 and a free benefit night at Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

Sponsored by Noreen and JP McManus in honour of her parents, Con & Annie Kirby, the competition has the biggest prize fund in Ireland after the Irish Greyhound Derby, with a total fund of €160,000. Limerick GAA clubs avail of €20,000 of this prize money.

The event is seen as a platform for young greyhounds to go on to Derby success, with Rural Hawaii, Ballymac Matt and others winning Derby finals in recent years having firstly been involved with the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial Stake.

For the second year running, the Sean O’Connor Cup – named after the late Claughaun GAA club member – will be ran featuring 24 runner up greyhounds from the first and second rounds of the competition.

“The Con & Annie Kirby is a wonderful highlight of the racing calendar and the kind support of Noreen and JP McManus cannot be underestimated. The event acts as a stepping stone for Ireland’s rising greyhound stars and creates a strong market for young dogs,” said Chairman of the Irish Greyhound Board, Frank Nyhan.

”There is a fantastic tradition of greyhound racing here in Limerick that dates back to the Markets Field days. The Kirby is a winning combination of two great Limerick passions – greyhound racing and GAA – and we look forward to the 2019 event being one of the most exciting Kirby Stakes yet,” Nyhan told the launch.

Limerick GAA Secretary Mike O’Riordan said that the Con and Annie Kirby is one of the highlights of Limerick’s sporting year.

”Its staging provides much needed support to our GAA clubs, our greyhound industry and to Limerick Greyhound Stadium. It’s a fitting tribute to the memory of the parents of Noreen McManus. Limerick GAA has a long and proud association with the McManus family and greatly appreciates their ongoing support and unwavering generosity to all our GAA teams,” said O’Riordan.

The Pat-Buckley trained Droopys Davy won last year’s event, with Cappagh GAA taking home the spoils. The club have subsequently begun work on a walkway around their pitch that will benefit their rural community.

PRO of Cappagh GAA, Cormac O’Shea, said that this work wouldn’t have been able to go ahead without the Con and Annie Kirby Memorial prize money.

”It’s an absolutely fantastic competition. It was an eventful year for the GAA club here in Cappagh. The night the dog won, we had over 100 people in the stadium. The event gave people in the parish an interest in greyhound racing that they may never have had before,” said O’Shea.

The Memorial Stake begins on Saturday March 23, for more see www.limerickleader.ie