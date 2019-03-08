Opinion: No room for half measures as it’s all or nothing with fans - Colm Kinsella

WE live in an age when a measured reaction to sports fixtures simply won’t do any more.

When a team wins a match, they’re world beaters and when they lose they’re putrid. Simple as that. No room for in-between, middling or underwhelming.

Two wins in a row and the players and managers are set to be canonised, while two defeats in a row and the management should be sacked and the players should never wear the jersey again.

A measured response to a result just doesn’t seem to cut the mustard any more. Social media has added to the stark nature of the analysis of sports fixtures in the modern era.

Social media gives supporters a platform to voice their views. While most sports fans react in a reasonable manner to a sports fixture, a small but vocal number like to vent and vent hard.

Many haven’t paid in to see the particular fixture instead opting to sit at home and watch on TV from the comfort of the armchair.

The Irish rugby team were ‘certainties’ to win the World Cup after they beat the All-Blacks. Now the narrative is that they’ve lost their way and will struggle to get out of the group.

A few short weeks ago, Liverpool FC were ‘nailed on’ to finally end their wait for a Premier League title. These week, they’re ‘bottlers’ after failing to beat Everton at Goodison Park.

Pity those who like to vent don’t pause for just a second and think before they transform into ‘keyboard warriors’.

There is an onus on everyone to be reasonable and fair in their commentary.