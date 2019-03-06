Venue confirmed for Limerick's Camogie League semi final with Galway
The venue for Limerick's Camogie Semi final with Galway has been confirmed. The tie will take place in Birr, this Sunday, March 10, at 2pm.
Limerick are bidding to reach a March 24 final against Cork or Kilkenny. “We are chasing performances at this time of the year – if we reach the level we want to reach, regardless of the result, we would be pleased. A league final is 60-minutes away from us so we will be doing everything we can to try and get there.” said Limerick manager Declan Nash this week.
This is a repeat of the 2016 semi final, which Galway won by one point in Birr. The sides met in the 2018 championship and Galway were 3-14 to 1-11 winners in Bruff.
VENUES CONFIRMED: @GalwayCamogie96 v @LimCamogie will take place in Birr + @CorkCamogie v @KilkennyCamogie will take place in WIT Carriganore on Sunday in the @LittlewoodsIRL Camogie Legues Division 1 Semi-Finals with 2pm throw-ins! #StyleOfPlay pic.twitter.com/hp7HNOMGAR— Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) March 6, 2019
