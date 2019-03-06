Limerick boxer Paddy Donovan faces late fitness ahead of European U22 Championships

Limerick welterweight Paddy Donovan will have to pass a late fitness test in Vladikavkaz, Russia on Friday morning before getting the green light to box in the European Men’s and Women’s U/22 Championships.

The Our Lady of Lourdes BC southpaw received a number of stitches over his right eye after an accidental clash of heads versus Galway’s Kieran Molloy in the 69kg Irish Elite final at Dublin’s National Stadium on February 23.

Molloy, the defending champion, won the three rounder. Donovan had the stitches removed on Monday and traveled with the Irish squad to Russia. Irish team manager Stephen Molloy, the father of Kieran Molloy, said they’re optimistic that he’ll pass Friday’s medical ahead of the opening bell in Vladikavkaz.

“There’s doctors and medicals I have to pass in Russia. I’m hopeful, it’s looking good" said the 2015 World Junior finalist Donovan.

“I’m confident. After three tournaments I’m in top shape,” added the 20-year-old who claimed Irish Senior and U/22 belts in December and January.

“My body is in good nick. If I get an early rise up in form I can medal. I’ve done it before and I can do it again.”

Team Ireland, which includes current European U/22 champion Amy Broadhurst, finished up their final training camp in Dublin last weekend. Boxing begins Friday in the North Caucasus. Irish boxing chiefs have named a ten-strong panel which includes five current Elite titlists.

Meanwhile, Limerick’s young prospects will be between the ropes at the Open Senior Cadet Championships at Dublin's National Stadium this weekend.

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association are using the tournament as part of their selection process for the European Boys and Girls Junior Championships in Romania in May and early June.

Ireland was the top western European nation at the 2018 European Juniors after finishing in third spot in the medals table in Russia.